Argentinian Stuffed Pizza Is A Must-Try For Cheese Lovers

Pizza is a food that is truly everywhere. It's adaptable to local tastes, like the Pizza Hut Taiwan creation that stumped people on social media with its cheese, mango, and durian, or Brazilian pizzas that can feature palm hearts, cream cheese, and curried chicken. Wherever you are you can find a pizza attuned to its environment. The same is true for Argentina, where there's a pizza stuffed with two or three different kinds of cheese — a cheese lover's fantasy come to life.

Called a fugazzeta, it comes from Italian immigrants who brought their focaccia recipes with them to Argentina. From focaccia came the fugazza, an Argentinian thick-crust pizza. The fugazzeta is a cross between an onion fugazza and a cheese fugazza; a fugazzetta marries the two by baking the mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheeses between two pizza crusts. The pizza comes smothered in sweet onions (either sautéed or raw) to counteract the salty, heavy cheese. A sprinkle of oregano and black pepper finish off the dish. And yes, the cheese pull is ridiculously satisfying.

The origins of the fugazzeta are a bit hazy, but legend has it that the Banchero family immigrated from Genoa, Italy in 1883 and settled in Buenos Aires, where they opened a bakery. In 1932 they opened a pizzeria and created the fugazzeta. The Banchero family still owns and operates the bakery today, where you can enjoy the delicious Italian-Argentinian delicacy.