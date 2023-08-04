Homemade Stock Is The Secret Ingredient For Even Better Risotto

Many things can go wrong when making risotto, such as forgetting to toast the rice, adding too much liquid, or neglecting to stir, resulting in burnt rice. That said, once you get used to the mechanics, risotto becomes one of those reliable weekday dishes you can prepare in 30 minutes.

Risotto is also a fantastic option when you're unsure what to make, as many of its key ingredients are usually on hand. For example, arborio rice is shelf stable, everyone should have an onion, leftover wine can be kept in the fridge, and stock is easily bought at the store. However, we think homemade stock is the way to go. Taking the time to make this ingredient positively impacts risotto because it allows the flavors to concentrate, contrasting the flavor profile of a generic, watery store-bought stock.

When you want risotto to achieve a higher plane of existence, you can customize homemade stock to complement the primary flavor component. Pick a mix of different mushroom varieties and make them into stock for a mushroom risotto. Save the lobster carcass and turn it into a rich stock for a lobster risotto. Give your lobster risotto a heavier umami punch by combining mushroom and lobster stock for a unique take. Stock can be made fresh when you have more time and feel like going the extra mile to create a special treat or made ahead and saved for later.