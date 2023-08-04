The Fast Food Chain That's More Popular Than McDonald's In Spain

It's hard to imagine a world where McDonald's isn't the king of fast food. The franchise's iconic Golden Arches have been around since 1955, but the restaurant didn't skyrocket towards becoming the global fast food leader until the '90s. During this time, its menu appealed to families with kids. McDonald's saw so much rapid growth that a new franchise was said to have popped up in the world every five hours. Despite this widespread success, there are some countries without McDonald's and some that would much rather scarf down pizzas instead of burgers and fries.

Spain is one such country where pizza wears the fast food crown, with a domestic fast food chain that even surpasses the profits McDonald's makes on its home turf. Telepizza is one such international pizza chain. With locations across Spain and six other countries, Telepizza was founded by Leopoldo Fernandez Pujals in Madrid in 1987 as PizzaPhone. Pujals drew inspiration from fast food success stories like McDonald's and Dominoes in the United States. Pizza delivery became a popular and convenient dining option as the company grew, and now it boasts around 1,800 Telepizza locations in total. It's easy to see why this would be a top choice in Spain because the company sells more than just the average pizza.