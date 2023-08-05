Jam Water Is The Sweet And Slightly Chunky TikTok Trend For Tastier Hydration
If there's one thing we are tired of hearing all the time, it's that we need to stay hydrated fully and at all times. Got a headache? Drink more water. Feeling tired? Drink more water. The thing is, it just isn't that easy to chug water all day, no matter how many expensive insulated water bottles we buy or water-drinking tracking apps we download. But thankfully, we have #WaterTok on our side.
WaterTok is full of people showing low-sugar ways to make drinking water not only bearable but actually pleasurable. Folks use sugar-free syrups and Crystal Light flavoring droplets. But if you're wary of the flavor of these diet-friendly options or just don't want to buy a bunch of new supplies for simply flavoring water, WaterTok has now gifted us with a revelation: jam water. Jam water is precisely what it sounds like. You mix the jam of your choice with a healthy splash of sparkling water (flavored or unflavored), stir to combine, and serve over ice. The result is a refreshing, fruity beverage that is a delight to drink, doesn't contain high fructose corn syrup like regular fruity sodas, and won't have the chemically, aspartame-y taste of sugar-free syrups. And you probably have everything you need to make it right now.
There are endless possible combinations
To get those natural, fruity flavors in your water, choose a high-quality jam or preserve. Bonne Mamman is a solid choice because its extra sweetness comes from brown cane sugar and beet sugar, not HFCS. They have a great variety of flavors and are widely available in most grocery stores. Some smaller jam brands at farmers' markets might have even more exciting flavors like jalapeño and orange, so you can get as adventurous as you like. But it's only important that you enjoy the flavor of the jam and feel good about the ingredients. One TikTokker recommends Lime La Croix and Raspberry Lychee Preserves.
@katchaomeow
Reply to @jocelyn.mp4 genius idea and now my new summer drink 🍹 #easydrinkrecipe
You'll also need sparkling water that you love. You can choose plain, citrus-infused options like lemon or lime, cucumber, mint, or whatever else you like. Just be mindful of what jam combo you're using — if you've ever had the unfortunate experience of drinking OJ after brushing your teeth, you'll probably want to skip orange and mint combos. And unlike buying regular soda, even if it is organic and all-natural, these jammy water mocktails allow you to control how sweet they are. If you just want a dash of fruity flavor, only add a dash. To avoid a super chunky mix, try adding just a splash of sparkling water with the jam before adding ice and more soda, because nobody likes getting a bunch of fruit stuck in their straw.