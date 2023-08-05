Jam Water Is The Sweet And Slightly Chunky TikTok Trend For Tastier Hydration

If there's one thing we are tired of hearing all the time, it's that we need to stay hydrated fully and at all times. Got a headache? Drink more water. Feeling tired? Drink more water. The thing is, it just isn't that easy to chug water all day, no matter how many expensive insulated water bottles we buy or water-drinking tracking apps we download. But thankfully, we have #WaterTok on our side.

WaterTok is full of people showing low-sugar ways to make drinking water not only bearable but actually pleasurable. Folks use sugar-free syrups and Crystal Light flavoring droplets. But if you're wary of the flavor of these diet-friendly options or just don't want to buy a bunch of new supplies for simply flavoring water, WaterTok has now gifted us with a revelation: jam water. Jam water is precisely what it sounds like. You mix the jam of your choice with a healthy splash of sparkling water (flavored or unflavored), stir to combine, and serve over ice. The result is a refreshing, fruity beverage that is a delight to drink, doesn't contain high fructose corn syrup like regular fruity sodas, and won't have the chemically, aspartame-y taste of sugar-free syrups. And you probably have everything you need to make it right now.