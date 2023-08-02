Cheesy Nacho Burgers Recipe
There's something about a big, juicy hamburger that always hits the spot, but that doesn't mean you have to stick to the standard burger-cheese-pickle-bun configuration like a standard McDonald's special. When you make homemade burgers, there's lots of room to get creative with the toppings, and this cheesy nacho burger may just be one of the best flavor combos you could try. "This recipe is super fun to make and you can customize the burgers with your favorite toppings, too," says recipe developer Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating. "The combination of meaty beef burgers, creamy cheese sauce, crunchy tortillas, and all the classic nacho toppings is so tasty!"
And while there's no single stand-out ingredient in the recipe, you can't exactly have a cheesy nacho burger without nacho cheese, now can you? Here you'll be skipping the canned version and making your own with shredded cheddar cheese, and the result is something special. "That melty, gooey cheese sauce makes everything so delicious," Brookes promises. So go ahead and whip up a batch of these burgers tonight — you can have them on the table in less than 30 minutes.
Gather the ingredients for cheesy nacho burgers
As with all burger recipes, you'll of course need ground beef and burger buns, but you'll need quite a few other ingredients to whip up these nacho burgers. Before you get started, make sure you have taco seasoning, shredded cheddar cheese, olive oil, butter, all-purpose flour, milk, salt, and cayenne pepper on hand to cook the burgers and make the cheese sauce. Then for toppings, you'll want sliced avocado, salsa, pickled jalapeños, and tortilla chips.
Make the beef patties
You'll want to start by making the beef patties. Mix the ground beef, taco seasoning, a quarter cup of shredded cheddar, salt, and pepper together in a bowl, suing your hands to combine. Split the beef mixture into four equal portions and form them into burger patties. "Adding cheese to the patties gives extra flavor and moisture to the burgers," Brookes says.
Cook the burger patties
To cook the burger patties, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Pan fry the burgers for four minutes on each side, or until cooked through in the middle. "To check whether the burgers are done you can use a meat thermometer, which should read 160 F," says Brookes.
Make the cheese sauce base
With the patties cooked, you just need to make the cheese sauce. Start by melting the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the flour and stir, forming a paste. Cook for two minutes, being sure to constantly stir to prevent the ingredients from burning. Add the milk slowly, continuing to whisk as you pour it into the pan. Bring the mixture to a boil, continuing to stir until the sauce has thickened. "The sauce should be thick enough to coat the back of a spoon," Brookes advises. Finally, add cayenne pepper and salt to the sauce's base, cut the heat, and remove the saucepan from the burner.
Add the cheese to the sauce
With the sauce's base made, now you just need to make it cheesy. Add a cup of shredded cheddar to the saucepan and stir until it's melted through. The end result is a sauce with a nacho cheese consistency (smooth and creamy), but a sharper flavor more akin to cheddar.
Assemble the burgers, add the toppings, and serve
WIth the sauce and patties made, all that's left to do is assemble the burgers. Start by adding a few tortilla chips to the bottom of each burger bun. Layer the burgers on top of the chips, then ladle cheese sauce on top of the burgers. From here, add the toppings as desired, including avocado, jalapeños, and salsa. Finish off with a few more tortilla chips and the top half of the bun. Arguably, this cheesy nacho burger is a meal unto itself, but Brookes suggests serving it alongside a fresh green salad or potato wedges.
"These are best cooked and assembled right before eating, but the burger patties themselves can be kept in the fridge for up to three days, if desired. You can reheat them in the oven or microwave," Brookes says. And to that end, she says the sauce can be stored and reheated, as well. Just be aware that it will solidify when stored in the fridge, but will melt down again when heated in a saucepan or microwave.
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 tablespoon taco seasoning
- 1 ¼ cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 tablespoon all purpose flour
- ½ cup milk
- salt, to taste
- Pinch of cayenne pepper
- 4 brioche buns
- Avocado
- Salsa
- Pickled jalapeños
- Tortilla chips
- Add the ground beef, taco seasoning, ¼ cup of shredded cheese and some salt and pepper to taste to a mixing bowl. Mix well with your hands to combine.
- Shape the mixture into 4 burger patties.
- Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan on a medium setting. Add the burgers and fry for 4 minutes on one side. Flip and cook for another 4 minutes or until well browned and cooked through in the middle.
- Make the cheese sauce. Melt the butter in a saucepan on a medium heat. Add the flour and stir to form a paste. Cook for another 2 minutes.
- Gradually add the milk, whisking as you go, until fully combined. Bring to a boil and stir until thickened.
- Mix in the cayenne and salt.
- Remove the pan from the heat and stir through 1 cup of shredded cheese.
- Assemble the burgers. Add a few tortilla chips to the bottom of each burger bun. Place the burgers on top, then spoon over some of the cheese sauce.
- Top with avocado, jalapeños, and salsa, then finish with some more tortilla chips and place the top of the burger bun on top.
|Calories per Serving
|641
|Total Fat
|43.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|18.5 g
|Trans Fat
|1.3 g
|Cholesterol
|126.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|27.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.1 g
|Total Sugars
|5.2 g
|Sodium
|690.3 mg
|Protein
|33.2 g