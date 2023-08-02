Cheesy Nacho Burgers Recipe

There's something about a big, juicy hamburger that always hits the spot, but that doesn't mean you have to stick to the standard burger-cheese-pickle-bun configuration like a standard McDonald's special. When you make homemade burgers, there's lots of room to get creative with the toppings, and this cheesy nacho burger may just be one of the best flavor combos you could try. "This recipe is super fun to make and you can customize the burgers with your favorite toppings, too," says recipe developer Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating. "The combination of meaty beef burgers, creamy cheese sauce, crunchy tortillas, and all the classic nacho toppings is so tasty!"

And while there's no single stand-out ingredient in the recipe, you can't exactly have a cheesy nacho burger without nacho cheese, now can you? Here you'll be skipping the canned version and making your own with shredded cheddar cheese, and the result is something special. "That melty, gooey cheese sauce makes everything so delicious," Brookes promises. So go ahead and whip up a batch of these burgers tonight — you can have them on the table in less than 30 minutes.