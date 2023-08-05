Plantains Are The Tropical Fruit That Can Double As A Savory And Sweet Pizza Crust

Plantains are starchy, tropical fruits central to many Latin American, Southeast Asian, and African cuisines. They're sometimes called cooking bananas thanks to their curved, boomerang shape and yellow color. However, unlike the sweet and creamy flavor of bananas — which work best with desserts – these uniquely-flavored fruits are often used in savory dishes like stir-fries, empanadas, curry, or even chips. For those cutting back on carbs or looking for a gluten-free substitute, consider using plantains to make a mouthwatering pizza crust.

Since plantains are denser, you may find this pizza crust keeps you full longer than classic dough crusts. Plus, they offer a wide range of nutrients. According to Healthline, plantains are a good source of complex carbohydrates and contain vitamins and minerals like potassium, magnesium, and vitamin C. The best part is, thanks to their nuanced flavor profile, plantains can work with savory and sweet dishes, so your options for toppings are limitless.

Making a pizza crust of out plantains is surprisingly easy. Boil them until soft, blend or mash them, toss them in flour, roll them into a dough-like shape, and either fry or bake the dough. Finally, assemble your toppings as you would with a classic pizza. Keep in mind that if you're using meat as toppings, it's best to cook these through before baking them so you don't end up with half-cooked meat and a too-crisp crust.