Viking Provides The Bougiest Cruise Food

Some of the upscale eats on a Viking cruise may come from the Italian-themed Manfredi's restaurant: octopus carpaccio, balsamic-marinated bistecca fiorentina, and Nutella panna cotta. There's also a restaurant that goes by the generic name of The Restaurant, but what the name lacks in creativity, the menu makes up for with dishes including berries with mascarpone, cassoulet, and burrata-mushroom risotto. The Restaurant also offers caviar, even though this item does come at an additional charge.

The bougiest dining option of all, however, is one called The Kitchen Table. Cruise guests who book this experience (which also costs extra) get to go along with a chef as they shop at a market in one of the ship's ports of call, then they can watch and maybe even help with the meal prep at dinnertime. It's almost like guest-starring in a floating Food Network show, only without all of the yelling.

For the most part, Redditors who've sailed with Viking, either on ocean or river cruises, appear to be big fans of its food. (One person went so far as to call it "phenomenal," praising the key lime pie as the best ever.) As always, there were a few dissenting voices, including one who complained that the food didn't really highlight the cruise regions and was more like something you'd find at "an upscale-ish Olive Garden." Still, the overall consensus seems to be that Viking's high-quality food is a highlight of any cruise.