Seafood Pasta Red Flags You Should Never Ignore, According To Joe Bastianich - Exclusive

If pasta — as Joe Bastianich once proclaimed to Runner's World — is the single food he cannot live without, very few pasta dishes will beat a good seafood pasta in the mind of the "MasterChef" judge. "MasterChef" contenders seeking to become one of few who have ever succeeded in wowing the critic on the culinary competition, beware: Like many seafood dishes, the line between fit for the altar of the flying spaghetti monster and fit for the trashbin is thin.

Bastianich exclusively told Mashed that an excellently cooked, dry pasta with seafood — for example, "Pomodoro sauce with clam linguini" — has the power to take his breath away. He also gave us a list of three red flags that'll make him turn back such a dish without trying it. "If the sauce is not emulsified, if there's not enough starch, if, like in a linguini and clams, it's too watery," Bastianich told Mashed, he won't taste the seafood pasta in front of him. "It's a very delicate balancing act [where] you need to know what you're doing."