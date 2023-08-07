Lemonade Is The Secret Ingredient That Keeps Apples From Browning

We've all witnessed how apples turn brown after being cut open and exposed to air. Fortunately, there are a number of ways to prepare sliced apples to slow the browning process. One way to keep your apples from turning brown after cutting them, for instance, is to soak them in salt water. That being said, if salty apples aren't your thing — and we can't blame you — we have a slightly more appealing method that entails soaking your apple in a classic lemonade recipe. The lemonade (both liquid and the powdered pre-fix kind) essentially serves as a barrier between the apple and the air, keeping it from oxidizing.

Of course, if you opt to use the lemonade-soak method, it's worth noting that your apple slices will carry a citrusy flavor that can change the overall taste of the apple. You can also spritz the slices with lemon juice for similar (hopefully milder) results. All in all, though, these methods are arguably better than eating an apple that's gone brown and mushy.