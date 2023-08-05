Your Favorite Drink Powder Is The Secret Ingredient For Tangier Chicken Wings
When it comes to whipping up a delectable batch of chicken wings, the secret to tantalizing, zesty flavors may be hiding in an unexpected place: the iconic orange powdered drink mix known as Tang. Popularized by its use in space, Tang has found its way into kitchens as a versatile, affordable, and convenient beverage product. As it turns out, Tang can also help create a mouthwatering chicken wing sauce or rub that will make your taste buds tingle.
Tang's signature fruity notes are perfect for elevating the taste of wings. When used in a sauce or rub, Tang brings a delightful zing that complements the rich and savory poultry, resulting in a harmonious balance of sweet and sour goodness. To create a delicious Tang-infused chicken wing sauce, start with a base of your favorite barbecue or hot sauce. Add a couple of tablespoons of Tang powder to the mix, and adjust the amount to your preferences.
The drink powder will quickly permeate the sauce with a unique sweet, citrusy kick that pairs exceptionally well with chicken. For an extra burst of flavor, consider blending in some minced garlic, a dash of soy sauce, and a hint of honey. Simmer the sauce on low heat until it thickens and forms a smooth, viscous consistency. Generously brush the sauce onto your cooked wings right before serving, or toss the wings in the sauce for a lip-smacking glaze.
Tang can also be used in dry rubs for chicken
If you prefer dry-rubbed wings, Tang works wonders as a vibrant seasoning. You can create a DIY orange-infused rub by combining Tang powder with a blend of spices like paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. The Tang will act as the star ingredient and lend brightness to the overall flavor profile. Generously coat the chicken wings with your Tang spice rub before grilling, baking, or frying.
Tang offers endless opportunities for experimentation and creativity. Feel free to mix and match it with other complementary spices such as ginger, chili flakes, or even a splash of OJ or lemon juice to take your Tang-y drumsticks, flats, or (sigh) boneless wings to a new level.
Incorporating a drink mix into your wing prep may seem unconventional, but it undoubtedly brings an exceptional twist to the classic wing-munching experience. Whether used in a piquant sauce or as the main player in a rub, Tang and other flavored drink powders boost the flavor of chicken wings to new heights. Next time you plan a gathering or want to treat yourself to a delectable meal, consider reaching for this legendary orange ingredient — or other flavored drink mixes, such as Kool-Aid.