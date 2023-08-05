Your Favorite Drink Powder Is The Secret Ingredient For Tangier Chicken Wings

When it comes to whipping up a delectable batch of chicken wings, the secret to tantalizing, zesty flavors may be hiding in an unexpected place: the iconic orange powdered drink mix known as Tang. Popularized by its use in space, Tang has found its way into kitchens as a versatile, affordable, and convenient beverage product. As it turns out, Tang can also help create a mouthwatering chicken wing sauce or rub that will make your taste buds tingle.

Tang's signature fruity notes are perfect for elevating the taste of wings. When used in a sauce or rub, Tang brings a delightful zing that complements the rich and savory poultry, resulting in a harmonious balance of sweet and sour goodness. To create a delicious Tang-infused chicken wing sauce, start with a base of your favorite barbecue or hot sauce. Add a couple of tablespoons of Tang powder to the mix, and adjust the amount to your preferences.

The drink powder will quickly permeate the sauce with a unique sweet, citrusy kick that pairs exceptionally well with chicken. For an extra burst of flavor, consider blending in some minced garlic, a dash of soy sauce, and a hint of honey. Simmer the sauce on low heat until it thickens and forms a smooth, viscous consistency. Generously brush the sauce onto your cooked wings right before serving, or toss the wings in the sauce for a lip-smacking glaze.