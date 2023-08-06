Component Cooking Is The Hack That Will Make You Want To Meal Prep

Getting into the habit of meal prepping for the week can be a true lifesaver for busy people who want fast, healthy, and homemade dishes for themselves and their families. Premade meals help save money, too — if you know you have one in the fridge or freezer, you may not make those desperate, hunger-fueled decisions to just grab some food at the drive-thru or resort to DoorDash deliveries yet again.

On the flip side, prepping a week's worth of meals in advance often means a lot of repetition — think several days of identical work lunches or a huge, preassembled casserole that's heated up for dinner and leaves many days of leftovers. Those meals rarely taste as good as they did when they were first prepared. And for folks who quickly tire of eating the same thing over and over, that temptation to grab fast food may rear its head just as insidiously as before.

The key to prepping in advance without the boredom of repetitive meals is to focus not on a finished meal, but on the individual ingredients. It's an approach known as component cooking and it's a lot like the way chefs prepare for restaurant service every day. The meal components, whether vegetables, proteins, sauces, or grains, are prepared individually, and can then be paired together in countless combinations throughout the week, to create meals that suit your mood and schedule.