Classic Crispy Wiener Schnitzel Recipe

Weiner schnitzel may sound like something you order at a hot dog stand, but these fried veal cutlets are an Austrian and German-born dish that is simple, packed with flavor, and quick to whip up. "I love that this recipe is straightforward and so delicious," says recipe developer Christina Musgrave of Tasting with Tina.

If you're unfamiliar with veal, it's a cut of red meat taken from the legs of calves. While it's technically red meat from beef, the flavor isn't like a steak or a hamburger — it's much lighter and more delicate. This light flavor makes it perfect for simple preparation methods, and pairing it with simple sides helps double down on enjoying the natural flavors of the meat. "I like serving this with a simply dressed green salad — arugula is particularly great with the veal. They pair great together," Musgrave says.

So if you're looking for a way to mix up your weeknight meals and enjoy something that's a break from standard beef, pork, or chicken, try this crispy wiener schnitzel recipe. It's the perfect opportunity to try something new.