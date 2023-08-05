Aldi Employees Hate This Customer Checkout Fail

Aldi is famous for many things, from affordable prices to a surprisingly high-quality selection of store-brand goods (many with cult followings). However, new and experienced Aldi shoppers alike know that the chain is also noteworthy for its unique, lightning-quick checkout process. Unfortunately, not every customer helps keep this process moving, especially those guilty of one mistake that's particularly irritating to cashiers.

This common customer fail is not being ready at checkout. On Reddit, some users who claim to be Aldi employees note that customers hold up the checkout process for various reasons. This includes everything from customers being on the phone when their turn to checkout arrives to not unloading groceries onto the belt quickly. One of the most egregious offenses is committed by those who realize they've forgotten an item on their list and need to go back to the shelves to grab it mid-checkout. As one user wrote, "Don't spend 10 min deciding if you want to get some of the things in your cart." Some other common fails that frustrate Aldi employees and fellow shoppers alike include customers putting their items on the belt in the wrong order (it should be heaviest first) or not having their cash or credit/debit card ready to go.