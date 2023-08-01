Nacho Cheese Doritos Are Being Recalled For Undeclared Soy And Wheat

When you first hear that Nacho Cheese Doritos are being recalled, you might logically think it has something to do with the tortilla chips, or maybe the cheese. But take another look at the ingredients list the next time you buy a bag of Nacho Cheese Doritos, and you'll realize that there's a pretty lengthy collection of things that go into making a bag of these iconic chips. Even so, there's no soy or wheat ingredients, which is what makes Frito-Lays' recall of 7,000 bags of Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips due to undeclared wheat and soy allergens all the more confusing. So what happened?

Apparently, a small batch of chips distributed in Pennsylvania accidentally came into contact with ingredients found in Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Tortilla Chips, which do contain wheat and soy via umami-packed soy sauce and hydrolyzed soy protein. That might not seem like a big deal, but to those with a soy or wheat allergy, accidentally ingesting one of these chips could be dangerous, or even life-threatening if the allergy sufferer experiences anaphylaxis. No allergic reactions have yet been reported, thankfully, but Frito-Lay notified the FDA of the labeling issue and initiated the recall to be on the safe side.