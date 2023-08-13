Creamy Chicken Stuffed Shells Recipe

Stuffed shells are delicious on their own, offering hearty, filling pasta with an irresistibly cheesy ricotta filling. The only thing that might be better than plain old stuffed shells are creamy chicken stuffed shells, which — you guessed it — feature rotisserie chicken in the rich filling. This recipe, brought to us by developer Christina Musgrave, is ideal for those weeknights when you want a comforting meal but also want to ensure that it packs in plenty of protein.

Another perk about this dish is that, while it looks extremely refined and elegant, it actually comes together remarkably easily, and you can count on the oven to do most of the work. "My favorite thing about this dish is that it's super straightforward and the final result is restaurant-quality delicious," Musgrave says. Pair these creamy chicken stuffed shells with a simple side salad or some roasted vegetables for a well-rounded meal — and one that's on the table in less than an hour at that.