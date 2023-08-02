Oysters Are Actually Considered A Vegan Seafood (Sort Of)

You may be wondering why oysters and mussels — which can't possibly make up a large portion of even the most avid seafood eater's diet — could cause non-meat-eaters to create an entirely new diet surrounding them. Well, there actually is more to ostroveganism than the fact that oysters are delicious and can't feel pain. While veganism has many health benefits, there are some necessary vitamins and nutrients that can be more difficult to consume enough of. Some of these things can be found in bivalves, which can give vegans more of what they need without harming a sentient being. Vitamin B12, for example, which many vegans and vegetarians need to take in pill or shot form, can be consumed through oysters. Another reason why vegans might crave oysters is because they need more zinc. Luckily, there are tons of vegan ways to get more zinc in your diet even if you don't plan on living the ostrovegan life. Beans, chickpeas, many kinds of nuts and seeds, tofu, and quinoa are all zinc-rich foods.

So, there are more benefits to eating oysters than we may have thought, but should you actually eat oysters if you're vegan? Ultimately, every decision about what you incorporate into your diet is up to you, and there are plenty of oyster-loving vegans, just as there are plenty of vegans who would never touch the things. If you're a vegan who's never considered ostroveganism, it's worth thinking about.