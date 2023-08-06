Yes, You Can Freeze Heavy Cream

Freezing heavy cream is a daring move, indeed! Fear not! With airtight containers and proper labeling, it can survive the icy depths. Freezing heavy cream is best done to extend its shelf life, and if you have excess and don't plan to use it immediately, it is your best option. When frozen, heavy cream's shelf life can be significantly extended (up to four months), giving you ample time to get the most out of your dairy product. Heavy cream is like any other milk product. However, it is much thicker due to its high-fat content.

Heavy cream's fat content tends to stay around 36% to 40%, unlike its cousin half and half (half cream, half milk), which has a fat content of approximately 10% to 18%. Heavy cream can be used in coffee creamer, to thicken sauces, in baked goods, or even to make whipped cream toppings. But what happens when you need to thaw your frozen heavy cream? Thawing heavy cream requires a dash of patience. We recommend pulling your frozen cream out about 24 hours ahead of time and letting it thaw in the fridge. Avoid microwaving or leaving it at room temperature to thaw, as these methods can lead to unpleasant texture changes or bacteria growth. When your heavy cream reaches room temperature, it is ready to be used. And if you experience any separation, throw it in the mixer.