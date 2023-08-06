The Midwestern Brand Rumored To Be Behind Aldi's Clancy Snacks

Aldi has become the go-to grocery store for many people, especially those trying to find some breathing room due to surging prices and inflation. While Aldi's own products are much cheaper than the similar brand name versions out there, customers are always trying to figure out which companies actually create their favorite knock-offs at the store. For Clancy's, rumors have been persisting for a while that the Perham, Minnesota-based manufacturer Barrel O'Fun is behind the salty snacks.

Barrel O'Fun was created by Darrell "Tuffy" Nelson and his son, Kenny, in 1973, and the business became part of their KLN Family Brands. KLN sold Barrel O'Fun to Ohio-based Shearer Foods in 2015, and just three years later they turned around and sold it to Old Dutch Foods affiliate UR Brands. Like Barrel O'Fun, Old Dutch Foods is also headquartered in Minnesota. The brand is best known as a Midwestern snack company, although its Humpty Dumpty chip line is focused on the East Coast.

So how much can you save if you buy Clancy's snacks at Aldi? A lot. For example, Clancy's Barbecue Potato Chips are currently selling for $1.79 at Aldi, while Barrel O'Fun's Barbecue Potato Chips sell for $2 more at the Midwest-based Cub Foods.