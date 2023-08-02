Fritos Is Giving Away Mullet Haircuts (And Also Corn Chips)

The mullet has been around for a while, but the last several years have seen the haircut re-enter the mainstream. Even Planters began selling mullet wigs. Everyone from Miley Cyrus to actor Paul Mescal began sporting the look, and Frito-Lay took notice. The company, which just happens to be one of the sponsors of the USA Mullet Championship, announced in an August 2 press release that it's partnering with Floyd's 99 Barbershop to offer 1,000 free mullet haircuts.

The limited-time promotion is called Free Fritos Flow Fridays, and every Floyd's location in the U.S. is participating. Those who would like the hairstyle can book a Fritos Flow Mullet appointment through floydsbarbershop.com every Friday in August, while supplies last. "Because of how in demand this haircut has been, we anticipate appointments booking quickly," said Floyd's senior director of creative and technical education, Patrick Butler.

Whether you're able to snag a coveted appointment or you're already rocking a mullet, Fritos is offering everyone a chance to win a year's supply of Fritos by posting a photo of your mullet on Instagram with the tags @officialfritos, #FritosFlow, and #Sweepstakes.