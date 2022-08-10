Yes, Planters Is Really Selling Mullet Wigs

You generally buy peanuts because you need them for your Instant Pot kung pao chicken recipe, not because you need a wig. But in a summer of major merch drops, Planter's Peanuts would not be left behind. Camp McDonald's has been bringing the summer fun all month long, for example, and Little Caesar's Pizza dropped a festive collection of swim apparel and accessories including pepperoni pizza-patterned pool slides and swim trunks. The choice Planter's has recently made for its merch is as bold as the flavor of the Sweet & Spicy peanuts that come with it. Maybe too bold, depending on your sartorial preferences.

Love it or hate it, the mullet is a bold hairstyle. The hairstyle was popularized for women by Miley Cyrus last summer and was more broadly put on the map by her dad Billy Ray Cyrus back in the day (via Cosmopolitan). Don't forget about Rihanna's mullet, which turned heads back in February 2021 (via The Cut). And now, the style combining business and party is making another comeback. Well, maybe. At the very least, you can get one as a free prize when you purchase a package of Planter's Sweet & Spicy peanuts as part of a collaboration with singer Oliver Tree. According to Dexerto, the singer has recently replaced his iconic bowl cut with a mullet of his own. Tree himself already sells a wig of his classic brown bowl cut, but this new wig is only available as a limited release (via PR Newswire).