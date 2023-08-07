Yes, You Can Freeze Guacamole

If taco night has left you with more leftovers than you could possibly eat in a week, you may be wondering what to do with all that uneaten guacamole. Throwing it away borders on blasphemy, but can you freeze it alongside your leftover ground beef? You can freeze halved avocados but the texture of a thawed avocado tends to be disappointing. Freezing guacamole, however, whether homemade or store-bought, can be done with much more satisfying results, as long as you take a few necessary precautions.

To ensure that your guacamole maintains its rich green color throughout the freezing and defrosting process, the first thing you'll have to do is add some lemon juice to it. Avocados are chock full of an enzyme called polyphenol oxidase that, when exposed to oxygen, causes the flesh of the fruit to turn brown. However, with lemon juice added to the mix, the ascorbic acid from the lemons creates a barrier that protects the organic compounds in the avocado, allowing it to remain green. Use a tablespoon of lemon juice for every two avocados.

Next, you'll need to transfer the guacamole to a freezer-friendly airtight container. While mason jars can be a good option for storing frozen foods, freezing guacamole in a freezer-safe ziplock bag allows you to spread the guacamole into a thin layer, free of air pockets that could lend to oxidative stress. Ziplock bags also allow you to portion the guacamole so you don't have to defrost the whole batch at once.