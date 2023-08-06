Daphne Oz's Genius TikTok Tip For Steaming Veggies Without A Basket
When it comes to getting the most out of your vegetables, steaming them is the way to go. While it may not be as convenient as boiling or as flavorful as roasting, steaming allows your vegetables to keep more of their nutrients. Steamed vegetables are also crispier than boiled, without all the mess of adding oils to a frying pan. But what do you do if you don't have a steamer basket? Not to worry, Daphne Oz has you covered.
In a TikTok video, the former "The Chew" and "The Good Dish" host demonstrated her tip for perfectly steamed artichokes, which can be daunting for first-time chefs. (They're oddly shaped and, at first glance, seem like a challenge to cook without making mistakes.) Typically, steaming artichokes requires a steamer basket, but the TV personality didn't let not having one handy stop her.
Oz places the vegetables in a large pot and adds about an inch of water to the pan. She then covers the pot and brings it to a boil, allowing the vegetables to steam. The trick here is vigilance. When it comes to steaming, Oz's TikTok tip doesn't offer a passive way of cooking. To make sure your veggies don't end up burnt and shriveled, you will need to keep an eye on your pot. As the water begins to boil and evaporate, keep adding in water.
Avoid making this steaming mistake
To be well prepared, it's recommended you fill up a pitcher of water. Daphne Oz notes that it's important not to overfill the pot, saying, "Resist the temptation to completely submerge your artichokes in water." Too much water will cause your vegetables to boil instead of steam, making them soggy and mushy. While different produce has different cook times, generally, you want your vegetables to be soft yet firm. The key to determining if your veggies are done is to slide a knife through a few pieces. The blade should easily slide in and out.
@daphneoz
Little tip for steaming your veggies if you don't have a steamer basket available! We make do with what we have around here! #cookingtip #cookinghack #fyp #foodie #steamedveggies #steamedartichoke #foodtiktok
While Oz's steaming tip helps if you don't have a steamer basket, there are some alternatives you can use as well. For instance, you could use sheets of aluminum foil to act as a buffer between your veggies and the bottom of the pan. Likewise, a disposable aluminum tray with poked holes can be fashioned into a makeshift steamer basket. While getting perfectly steamed vegetables can seem challenging, it's important to remember that you have options!