Daphne Oz's Genius TikTok Tip For Steaming Veggies Without A Basket

When it comes to getting the most out of your vegetables, steaming them is the way to go. While it may not be as convenient as boiling or as flavorful as roasting, steaming allows your vegetables to keep more of their nutrients. Steamed vegetables are also crispier than boiled, without all the mess of adding oils to a frying pan. But what do you do if you don't have a steamer basket? Not to worry, Daphne Oz has you covered.

In a TikTok video, the former "The Chew" and "The Good Dish" host demonstrated her tip for perfectly steamed artichokes, which can be daunting for first-time chefs. (They're oddly shaped and, at first glance, seem like a challenge to cook without making mistakes.) Typically, steaming artichokes requires a steamer basket, but the TV personality didn't let not having one handy stop her.

Oz places the vegetables in a large pot and adds about an inch of water to the pan. She then covers the pot and brings it to a boil, allowing the vegetables to steam. The trick here is vigilance. When it comes to steaming, Oz's TikTok tip doesn't offer a passive way of cooking. To make sure your veggies don't end up burnt and shriveled, you will need to keep an eye on your pot. As the water begins to boil and evaporate, keep adding in water.