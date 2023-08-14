Hoisin Ginger Noodles Recipe

If you've eaten a steaming bowl of pho at a Vietnamese restaurant, you've probably encountered a bottle of hoisin sauce. The dark, multifaceted condiment that's savory with a bit of sweetness is also common in Chinese food, where it's often utilized in barbecue-style dishes and served alongside classics like Peking duck. And as this recipe proves, it also tastes fantastic in stir-fried noodle dishes, especially when combined with other bold flavors like garlic, soy, and sesame.

"Hoisin sauce is the standout flavor in this dish. The combo of sweet, savory, and fruitiness is so delicious here! The ginger adds a real warmth to the dish too," says Catherine Brookes, who crafted this recipe for hoisin garlic noodles that's tasty, flexible, and easy to throw together on a weeknight or for a filling lunch at home. "This is great served with spring rolls, soups, or salads," she adds. Here's how it's made.