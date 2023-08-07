Is A Muffin Top Really Just A Scone?

There is a palpable difference between muffins and scones, but what about the muffin tops? Muffin tops have a different texture than the actual muffin and have been compared to scones. But, is this an accurate comparison?

Looking over the ingredients list, scones and muffins are deceptively similar. In fact, they are both considered quick breads because they each use a leavening agent so the dough can rise quickly. However, it is the cooking technique and, sometimes, the toppings that truly set them apart. The end result is that scones are either irregularly shaped or cut into triangles, while muffins are round because they are cooked in special pans.

The muffin top is its own culinary delight entirely. They cook differently from the muffin itself, which gives it a richer flavor and crunchier texture, like a scone. But, they are different, each with its own flavor and style.