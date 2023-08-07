Your Piña Coladas Are In Need Of A Caffeine Pick-Me-Up

Few drinks say quintessential summertime like a piña colada. It's time to kick those relaxed, vacation-ready vibes into high gear and give them a bit of a boost. Between espresso martinis, Irish coffees, and the dreaded Jäger bomb, it's no secret a decent market exists for the combination of alcohol and caffeine. Consequently, bringing a bit of a boost to a classic cocktail like a piña colada is a natural next step.

The Cuban colada hit the scene over a decade ago, and you'd be surprised how easily you can whip one up in your kitchen. This frozen treat has all the makings of a typical piña colada but with a fun and unexpected update. A few coffee beans are blended into the classic recipe, and while that may seem like a subtle change, it has quite an impact on this delicious — and now-caffeinated — beverage.

As coconut is one of the most prominent flavors in piña coladas, it blends perfectly with the taste of coffee. Of course, the combination of pineapple and coffee is a bit more unorthodox, but that doesn't mean it doesn't work. Julio Cabrera, who oversaw the creation of Cuban cocktails at the bar where bartender John Lermayer first whipped up this recipe told Punch that adding coffee beans "creates some weirdness and complexity." Even so, he agreed this deviation is a good one. "It's amazing how two coffee beans in a blender can change the whole thing," said Cabrera.