The Fast Food Chains That Can Double As An Iconic Wedding Venue

What better way to celebrate your love than getting hitched right under the Golden Arches of McDonald's? That's how Carmel and Phil Price de Pasquale celebrated the wedding of their dreams. The self-proclaimed "junk food king and queen" had this to say about their wedding: "We wanted our love for food to be incorporated into our wedding day as we kind of fell in love over our love for food," according to LADbible. Although they had a food truck at their reception, the couple went straight to McDonald's in their wedding attire.

But if you actually want to have your ceremony take place in one of the chain's restaurants, you can head over to Hong Kong to host an official McDonald's wedding party. McDonald's launched its wedding party service in 2011, and it's been a hit ever since. There are four different wedding packages a couple can choose from, like the 'Happiness Party' for HK$2,999 (US$380) or the 'Love Forever Party,' which costs HK$9,999 (US$1,275). But the most expensive package comes with two hours at the venue, two McDonald's balloon wedding rings, character gifts for 50 guests, 50 invitation cards, an MC to host the party, and even a McDonald's apple pie wedding cake.

Spokeswoman Jessica Lee told CNBC, "We started the program because many customers tell us that McDonald's is where they first started dating ... McDonald's is where their love stories grew." Why not celebrate your marriage right where it started?