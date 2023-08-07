The One Menu Item Zendaya Orders When Eating At McDonald's

When it comes to McDonald's, we all have our favorite menu items. For some of us, it's simply McDonald's fries. For others, it's the McDonald's fried apple pie of years past. For Zendaya, it has to be a McFlurry.

In 2012, Zendaya wrote on Twitter that she "only [eats] McFlurries at McDonald's." In 2013, she made another mention of her go-to McDonald's order on Twitter and claimed she was "currently eating a Rolo McFlurry that [her] mom had to drive [her] to go get." At the time, she didn't have her driver's license.

Interestingly, in a Mashed survey to determine the worst McFlurry flavor, 43% of respondents agreed Rolo was the worst. As such, McDonald's only briefly offered this particular McFlurry flavor before it was discontinued. The Rolo McFlurry reappeared briefly in 2017, perhaps to Zendaya's great relief, before being removed from the menu again. However, we can't help but wonder why, if Zendaya loves it so much, this McFlurry flavor can be so controversial among McDonald's fans.