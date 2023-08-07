The Most Mouthwatering Kosher Fast Food Items

Kosher fast food is having a moment, and we are here for it. In the past, people who adhered to a kosher diet were often left out of fast food cheat days and late-night burger runs simply because there wasn't much in the way of inclusive options. Nowadays, numerous fast food restaurants have taken the once-niche kosher concept and grown it into a creative and sought-after culinary experience. In case you need a quick rundown, kosher-approved foods must fit the following basic requirements. They cannot contain pork or shellfish. Eating meat and dairy together is prohibited by fundamental kosher law, as is consuming animal blood.

Kosher-approved foods are not the same as kosher-certified. In order for any food item to receive a federally recognized kosher certification, a rabbi is required to approve all of its ingredients and inspect the kitchen it is prepared in. Fast food chains like Dunkin' and Carvel prioritize these religious guidelines and seek out official kosher certifications for specific locations. On the other hand, vegan or vegetarian fast food eateries that may not be kosher-certified are still met with approval from some kosher eaters because none of the menu items will contain pork or shellfish, or combine meat and dairy. Where kosher eaters feel comfortable ordering food depends on their interpretation of kosher rules (Kashrut). If you'd like some tips on where to find the most mouthwatering kosher fast food items, we suggest you give this list a read.