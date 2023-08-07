14 Pasta Cooking Hacks That Are Actually Useful

Forget the works of Michelangelo or Leonardo, pasta might just be the best thing to come out of Italy. From rich, creamy sauces to simple preparations of nothing but garlic and olive oil, there are so many ways to enjoy pasta. It's commonly eaten as a starter in Italy, but we're more than happy to pile our plates with it as a hearty main.

You might already know how to cook pasta perfectly al dente, and how to avoid common pasta cooking mistakes, but there are more secrets in the world of this delicious starchy food than you might realize. You've probably seen a few pasta cooking hacks in your time, but how many are worth their salt — or the amount of salt needed to season your pasta water?

We've done deep research and plumbed our own knowledge to come up with 14 pasta cooking hacks that are actually useful. You won't find any hacks here that take more effort than they say or leave you with subpar pasta. You'll find tips for next-level noodles that you'll soon be adding to your cooking repertoire.