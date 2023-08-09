The Perfect Deviled Egg Storage Container Is Already In Your Fridge
Deviled eggs are a summertime staple, especially if you live in the Southern United States. As the perfect side dish for a picnic or backyard barbecue, they are also pretty easy to make. Just hard-boil and peel some eggs, carefully slice them in half, scoop out the cooked yolks, mix them with a few pantry staples, and return the mixture into the whites as creamy yellow mounds of goodness. The difficult part comes when you realize you have a lot of deviled eggs on your hands — but no good way to transport them.
While platters specifically designed with divots that gently cradle deviled eggs exist, the average household likely doesn't have one. Luckily, there's one item most people already have that can hold your deviled eggs in a pinch. Reach for an egg carton; the small indentations will keep your eggs in place so they don't slide onto the floor.
However, avoid using the styrofoam or paper egg cartons sold at the store for this hack. According to the Egg Safety Center, these types of cartons should never be reused or used for different purposes due to the risk of bacteria. The CDC says salmonella is the primary concern with eggshells. Instead, use a plastic, reusable egg carton that you can easily clean before use. Luckily, per Healthline, a simple cleaning solution of distilled white vinegar can effectively kill salmonella.
Other options for storing deviled eggs
If you don't have a plastic egg carton on hand and need an alternate solution fast, other options are available. Use an ice cube tray or a muffin tin. Both have similar divots to an egg carton and can help keep these fragile appetizers in place. However, if you don't want to sacrifice your deviled eggs' good looks by serving them in an unconventional container, consider trying a hack Chef Amanda Freitag shared on Instagram: Slice a small piece off the bottom of each egg so they lay flat.
If you've already made a big mistake with your deviled eggs, such as not doing anything to keep them from slip-sliding and wobbling all over the place, and ended up with some that are worse for wear, don't worry. You can do a lot with ruined or leftover deviled eggs – the whites and the yolks. Consider using your leftovers in a macaroni or potato salad recipe, many of which often call for hard-boiled egg yolks and whites, or use them to make egg salad.
However you save or end up storing your eggs, do it safely by never leaving cooked egg dishes out of the fridge for over an hour if it's a hot day or more than two hours any other time, as the FDA suggests. If you must leave a cold cooked egg (like a deviled egg) out longer, put them on ice.