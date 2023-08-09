The Perfect Deviled Egg Storage Container Is Already In Your Fridge

Deviled eggs are a summertime staple, especially if you live in the Southern United States. As the perfect side dish for a picnic or backyard barbecue, they are also pretty easy to make. Just hard-boil and peel some eggs, carefully slice them in half, scoop out the cooked yolks, mix them with a few pantry staples, and return the mixture into the whites as creamy yellow mounds of goodness. The difficult part comes when you realize you have a lot of deviled eggs on your hands — but no good way to transport them.

While platters specifically designed with divots that gently cradle deviled eggs exist, the average household likely doesn't have one. Luckily, there's one item most people already have that can hold your deviled eggs in a pinch. Reach for an egg carton; the small indentations will keep your eggs in place so they don't slide onto the floor.

However, avoid using the styrofoam or paper egg cartons sold at the store for this hack. According to the Egg Safety Center, these types of cartons should never be reused or used for different purposes due to the risk of bacteria. The CDC says salmonella is the primary concern with eggshells. Instead, use a plastic, reusable egg carton that you can easily clean before use. Luckily, per Healthline, a simple cleaning solution of distilled white vinegar can effectively kill salmonella.