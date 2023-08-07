Aldi's Copycat Stanley Tumbler Won't Break The Bank

With the Stanley tumbler counted among the best insulated tumblers of 2022, its popularity has skyrocketed. In fact, just within the last few years, the Stanley tumbler's sales have increased exponentially, so it comes as little surprise that other companies want a piece of the action.

While certain styles of Stanley tumblers sell for $45 on the Stanley website, stores like Target, Walmart, and Aldi have been selling dupes for a fraction of the price. Aldi, for instance, will be selling a Stanley-lookalike for $9.99 starting August 30. Sure, the original Stanley Quencher comes in 18 colors and can be customized with text and graphics, while the Aldi Thirst Crusher comes in only four relatively neutral colors, but the latter is inarguably friendlier to your budget. Plus, you can always customize an Aldi tumbler yourself with stickers.

Being that these tumblers have yet to be released, we can't say whether or not they're the perfect Stanley dupe, but regardless, some Aldi fans have been waiting for this moment for a long time.