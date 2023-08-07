Sausage Brands Made With The Highest & Lowest Quality Ingredients

If you love smoked sausage as much as we do, you likely already know that Hillshire Farm brand is a household sausage staple. Though it may be a quick and hearty option for protein, it may not be the best grab for every morning wake-up. There are several ingredients in this product that concern us, from the general use of food additives to other more contentious additions, like monosodium glutamate, sodium nitrite, and sodium phosphate.

First and foremost, we notice that this sausage contains a lot of ingredients other than pure meat with the typical seasonings. Instead, we see dextrose, obscure "flavorings", autolyzed yeast, modified food starch, and more. And while these ingredients may not be bad for you per se, they are certainly additions we don't see in higher-quality sausage picks, making us wonder whether these additives are really needed in the first place.

But what really concerns us is the use of ingredients like sodium phosphate, along with nitrites similar to what's found in Eckrich Smoked Sausage. Sodium phosphate can cause adverse reactions in individuals, especially those with specific conditions, and, as explained before, nitrates and nitrites can both increase the chances of cancer when consumed on a regular basis. As a result, we can't fully recommend eating those deliciously savory ropes of Hillshire Farm Hot Smoked Sausage, though we must admit — it has certainly found a way to make all of those additives tasty!