The Viral TikTok Hack That Makes Boxed Mac And Cheese Creamier

Every once in a while, nothing satisfies quite like a bowl of creamy macaroni and cheese, no matter how old you are or how refined your palate becomes. This beloved noodles and cheese dish comes in many forms, from scratch-made recipes passed down for generations to frozen dinners and quick-fix options straight out of a cardboard box. One new way to prepare boxed mac and cheese has gone viral on TikTok. At first glance, it might seem a little upsetting. Rather than bringing a pot of boiling water to a boil, adding noodles, and combining butter and cheese later like we've learned from the instructions, one TikTok creator combines all the ingredients — plus a few extras — before turning on the stovetop.

The innovative chef admits the sight of all the ingredients combined before it heats up isn't particularly appetizing — but the final results are unbelievably creamy and delicious. Many Kraft critics have sworn off boxed mac and cheese due to its dryness and distinct lack of real cheese flavor. In their defense, the traditional package of cheese flavoring leaves much to be desired. However, when you combine the starchy, uncooked noodles with milk and cheese, the chemistry of cooking works wonders and leaves you with creamy, cheesy, satisfying mac and cheese that could be easily mistaken as homemade.

The shockingly effective hack for creamy mac and cheese has left TikTok in a frenzy as others have shared their own results of this slightly tweaked boxed recipe.