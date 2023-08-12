The Viral TikTok Hack That Makes Boxed Mac And Cheese Creamier
Every once in a while, nothing satisfies quite like a bowl of creamy macaroni and cheese, no matter how old you are or how refined your palate becomes. This beloved noodles and cheese dish comes in many forms, from scratch-made recipes passed down for generations to frozen dinners and quick-fix options straight out of a cardboard box. One new way to prepare boxed mac and cheese has gone viral on TikTok. At first glance, it might seem a little upsetting. Rather than bringing a pot of boiling water to a boil, adding noodles, and combining butter and cheese later like we've learned from the instructions, one TikTok creator combines all the ingredients — plus a few extras — before turning on the stovetop.
The innovative chef admits the sight of all the ingredients combined before it heats up isn't particularly appetizing — but the final results are unbelievably creamy and delicious. Many Kraft critics have sworn off boxed mac and cheese due to its dryness and distinct lack of real cheese flavor. In their defense, the traditional package of cheese flavoring leaves much to be desired. However, when you combine the starchy, uncooked noodles with milk and cheese, the chemistry of cooking works wonders and leaves you with creamy, cheesy, satisfying mac and cheese that could be easily mistaken as homemade.
The shockingly effective hack for creamy mac and cheese has left TikTok in a frenzy as others have shared their own results of this slightly tweaked boxed recipe.
Get creative with boxed mac and cheese by adding these secret ingredients
The package instructions on the back of a box of macaroni and cheese help create reliably delicious results that bring back childhood memories. However, there are many ways to elevate your favorite boxed macaroni and cheese to transform this easy dinner into a meal fit for the adult you've become. Ambitious chefs have discovered all sorts of game-changing boxed mac and cheese hacks, ranging from a pinch of spice to an entire medley of fancy cheeses.
If you are really in the mood for something hearty and delicious, try experimenting with additional proteins and veggies. Embrace that nostalgia of mac and hot dogs you enjoyed as a kid by adding andouille sausage, chorizo, or peppered bacon. Transform a box of macaroni and cheese into a four-star dish by adding your favorite cheese to the mix – soft cheeses like cream cheese or brie can add an extra layer of velvety texture. Harder cheeses, like gouda and sharp cheddar, add distinct flavor notes.
For an even more complex flavor profile, consider experimenting with different spices. A touch of smoked paprika and garlic powder adds a subtle kick to a pot of mac and cheese that many believe the noodle dish desperately needs. Greek yogurt is another popular addition, which many boxed mac and cheese lovers claim is the key to unlocking the ultimate creaminess.