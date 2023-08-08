Atomic Slush Review: The Wisconsin State Fair's Crime Against Beverages

I'm going to start this review off by saying I'm a huge fan of spicy food and believe I have built up a reasonably high tolerance for it. Give me all the wings, salsas, stir-fries, and hot sauce-infused dishes, and I will sincerely be one happy gal. Every once in a while, I'll even treat myself to an extra spicy Bloody Mary or a jalapeño margarita. I love the thrill of eating food — and sipping on libations — with a kick. All that being said, there is absolutely no reason a beverage should be as blazingly hot as the slushie I was admittedly foolish enough to try at the Wisconsin State Fair.

Behold — the Atomic Slush! Claiming to be the "world's hottest slush," this not-at-all-refreshing drink is made with cinnamon and Carolina Reaper powder. It's then adorned with a spurt of whipped cream, a drizzle of spicy caramel sauce, and flakes of crushed cinnamon candy.

The Atomic Slush is the brainchild of Exotic Meat Grill, a vendor that serves arguably the most divisive and uncommon — for Wisconsin, at least — menu items at the fair. These include bug chow mein (featuring ants, crickets, and worms), camel chili cheese fries, smoked gator legs, and deep-fried alligator bites. Let's just say this food truck accomplishes its mission when it comes to rustling up recipes that may shock fairgoers more used to typical Midwestern cuisine. And, at the risk of sounding melodramatic, I'm likely going to have nightmares about its Atomic Slush for years to come.