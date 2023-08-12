All You Need To Read And Order Off Of An Italian Menu Like A Pro

If you're sick and tired of contemporary restaurant servers asking if you "know how the menu works," we feel you. But in Italy, you might truly need a bit of extra help. Unlike in the U.S. — and, indeed, in Italian-American restaurants — there are a few things to note when dining in a restaurant in Italy, whether it's navigating unfamiliar proteins (including but not limited to liver and tripe) or simply ensuring you're not ordering too much, or not enough, food.

"Native Anglophones might encounter false friends on an Italian menu," explains Lenny DiMaria, executive chef of Patricia's of Holmdel, "where words may resemble English words but actually represent different dishes or ingredients." He gives the example of bistecca, which means steak, in Italian, not biscuit; another might be peperoni, which means peppers, not spicy cured meat. And this is just the beginning.

Luckily, we've got you covered. Here is an expert's guide to ensuring you can read and order off an Italian menu like a pro.