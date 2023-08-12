Celebrity Chefs Who Were Sued By Their Employees

You could probably name a few celebrity chefs that have experienced their fair share of scandal. From sexual misconduct allegations on the parts of some (looking at you, Mario Batali) to some very poor word choices on the parts of others (hello, Paula Deen), chefs' bad behavior really runs the gamut. Whatever the exact complaint, though, quite a number of celebrity chef scandals are linked to issues with employees.

Anyone who's worked in the food and hospitality industry knows that serving is typically a thankless job. Waitstaff deal with complaints from all angles, from the front of house to the diners to the back of house. Often, servers deal with the chaotic work environment and inevitable drama that comes with the industry with poise and grace. However, when your boss is a celebrity chef and you know they're behaving poorly, and worse yet, that poor behavior is directed at you — well, it's time to leave the poise and grace behind and start thinking about a lawsuit. And that's exactly what happened in these cases of celebrity chefs who were sued by their employees.