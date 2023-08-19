Slow Cooker French Onion Chicken Recipe
Recipe developer Erin Johnson brings us this recipe for slow-cooker French onion chicken. Johnson tells us, "If you love French onion soup, you'll love this main course twist!" This dish takes the classic French onion soup and transforms it into a delectable chicken feast.
Imagine tender, succulent chicken breasts swimming in a rich and velvety caramelized onion sauce, infused with aromatic herbs and savory beef broth. The slow cooker works its magic, allowing the flavors to meld and intensify, ensuring every bite is a taste sensation. As the dish simmers away, your home will be filled with the irresistible aroma of caramelized onions, promising a meal that is both heartwarming and mouthwatering.
This delightful recipe not only guarantees a delightful dining experience but also offers the convenience of easy preparation. Perfect for busy days or lazy evenings, this dish will become a treasured addition to your culinary repertoire. Savor the blissful combination of French elegance and comforting goodness in every bite.
Gather your slow cooker french onion chicken ingredients
To make this slow cooker French onion chicken recipe, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need onions, thyme, salt, pepper, chicken breasts, beef broth, sherry, cornstarch, and gruyere cheese.
If you use a low-sodium broth, you may need to add more salt. Be sure to taste before serving and adjust the seasoning as necessary. If you don't have Gruyère cheese, Swiss or provolone would be good substitutes.
Add your ingredients to the slow cooker
Add the onions, thyme, salt, pepper, and chicken breasts to the slow cooker. Then, carefully, pour over the beef broth. Cover the slow cooker with the lid and cook on low for six hours.
Johnson adds, "I love how easy this is. It feels like you worked hard, but in reality, the slow cooker does all the work." Isn't that the best? That's why we love slow cooker meals and serve them in our households almost weekly. Just add the ingredients to the slow cooker before you leave for work and when you get home, dinner is practically ready.
Add a cornstarch slurry and sherry
Remove the chicken from the slow cooker and add them to a baking sheet. Remove the thyme stems and discard them. In a small bowl, add the cornstarch as well as some of the cooking liquid. Whisk this mixture together to form a cornstarch slurry. Then, pour this back into the slow cooker and turn the slow cooker to high. Stir in the sherry and cook for 15 minutes.
When using sherry in recipes, it's essential to be mindful of the alcohol content especially if cooking for children, pregnant individuals, or those who avoid alcohol. Johnson notes, "If you prefer to omit the alcohol, substitute a tablespoon of balsamic vinegar for the sherry."
Broil melted cheese onto the chicken
Add the grated cheese to the tops of the chicken breasts and place the baking sheet in the oven. Turn the oven to broil and continue to cook until the cheese is melted. Be careful not to burn the gooey cheesy chicken. Serve the chicken with a hefty portion of the sauce over your favorite starch. Johnson suggests, "I like to serve this with mashed potatoes, but it's equally good with a side of crusty bread, or over pasta or rice."
Let's face it, there likely will not be any leftovers, but should you have any food remaining, be sure to store them in an airtight container in the fridge. This dish keeps in the fridge for up to three days and can easily be reheated in the microwave.
- 4 large onions, thinly sliced
- 1 bunch fresh thyme (or 2 teaspoons dried)
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground pepper
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 cup beef broth
- 2 tablespoons Sherry (or substitute with balsamic vinegar)
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- ½ cup grated Gruyère cheese
- Put onions, thyme, salt, pepper ,and chicken breasts into the slow cooker. Pour over the beef broth. Cook on low for 6 hours.
- Remove the chicken breasts and place onto a broiler safe baking sheet. Remove the thyme stems.
- Mix ¼ cup of liquid from the slow cooker with the corn starch to make a slurry. Turn the slow cooker to high and stir the slurry and the sherry into the onion mixture in the slow cooker. Cook for 15 minutes.
- Put the grated cheese on top of the chicken and broil until the cheese is melted.
- Serve the chicken with the thickened onion mixture over your preferred starch like potatoes or crusty bread.