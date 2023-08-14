The Reason McDonald's Hours Vary So Much Based On Location

Have you ever pulled up to the McDonald's drive-thru at midnight craving a late-night Big Mac and order of french fries, only to find the restaurant is closed? Did you then take a drive down the street, only to find the McDonald's a few blocks down is still open? What's going on here? We did a deep dive to discover why some McDonald's locations close early, others are open until the wee hours of the morning, and some are busy 24-7.

While there are numerous answers to this question, the main reason some McDonald's locations are open late or 24-7 while others close earlier is mostly due to the fact that restaurant hours are up to the individual franchisees. Visa Franchise says 95% of McDonald's eateries in the United States are franchise owned and only 5% are owned by McDonald's corporate. The owners often make their decisions based on business levels. Stores that see little business at night close during that time to save on staff wages and electricity. Meanwhile, other McDonald's locations (mostly in cities) see business throughout the night, oftentimes due to the fact that many employees of local businesses are getting out of work at all hours and find themselves craving something to eat after long shifts.