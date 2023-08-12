Jam Is The Not-So-Secret Ingredient You Should Add To Your French Toast

What better way to start your morning than with a meal that doubles as dessert? However, we're not talking about pancakes. Nope, not waffles, either. We're talking about sweet, creamy French toast. Making this morning delicacy is as simple as dipping slices of bread in a mixture of beaten eggs and milk, then cooking them on a buttered pan until golden brown on both sides. Of course, what's a stack of French toast without some powdered sugar and maple syrup? While this is a classic French toast recipe, you can liven up the dish by adding one ingredient: jam.

Jam adds a burst of bright, natural sweetness to the dish that can jazz up a traditional French toast recipe. Butter and eggs have a mild, creamy, and slightly savory taste, while jam boasts a bright, tangy, candied flavor. When combined, they create a complementary balance of flavors. While the butter and eggs also provide a creamy mouthfeel, jam contradicts this with its slightly sticky and delightfully gooey texture, lending each bite a pleasant juxtaposition of flavor and consistency.

One of the most exciting culinary aspects of adding jam to French toast is versatility. From berry jam to apricot, peach, and even coconut jam, there are dozens of ways to amplify a simple French toast recipe with a fruit spread.