The Freezer Hack That Makes Peeling Tomatoes Easier Than Ever

While some types of produce such as apples and carrots are fairly easy to peel, tomatoes are tricky because they are so soft. This means that you need to have a very, very light touch with a potato peeler in order not to have the entire thing go squish in your hand. There is a trick that makes peeling these vegetables — as the Supreme Court once declared tomatoes to be despite their technically being fruits — as easy as pizza pie, though: Put them in your freezer ahead of time.

While you might think frozen tomatoes would be easier to peel because their flesh is firmer, this isn't actually the reason for the freezin'. Instead, you freeze them and then thaw them. This loosens up the skin so you can just pull it off with your hands. It's kind of like peeling an egg, only tomato skins are much less brittle than eggshells. If you don't have time to freeze your tomatoes, though, you can obtain a similar effect by blanching them. Submerging tomatoes in a boiling water bath is slightly more messy and potentially painful than freezing, but also makes for a fast and easy way to peel them.

The best part of freezing your tomatoes, though, is that not only does this hack make for peaceful, easy peeling, but it also preserves your produce until the end of time (or a lengthy power outage). As the USDA says, frozen foods of any kind will stay safe to eat "almost indefinitely."