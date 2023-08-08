Making Bread With Cake Mix Actually Couldn't Be Easier

During the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, nearly everyone got in on the making homemade bread trend. People developed cloud bread recipes, peasant bread recipes, and even regular old sandwich bread recipes. And while bread-making may not be as trendy as it was a few years ago, many people have stuck with it as a hobby, continuing to experiment with different ingredients and methods. For instance, rather than make banana bread completely from scratch, people have figured out how to simplify the recipe into three ingredients. One such recipe on TikTok calls for only bananas, eggs, and cake mix. Using the cake mix, you get the components you need without having to start from scratch — quick and easy!

Continuing on the cake mix train, there are plenty of options to choose from: vanilla, spice, butter pecan, cinnamon, really any cake mix you can think of that will go with bananas, or with whatever other main ingredient you want to use. It's truly amazing how many things you can make with a box of cake mix.