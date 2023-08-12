A Lemon Wedge Can Make Peeling Hard-Boiled Eggs So Much Easier

Sometimes, something as simple as boiling eggs to perfection can be a chore. Do it wrong and you might end up with gray, rubbery whites and yolks that are dry and starchy, or undercooked eggs with runny yolk you never asked for.

Even if you manage to boil the eggs nicely, peeling them can be difficult, especially when the whites are firmly attached to the shell. Nobody wants to peel off the egg whites in the process of de-shelling. While there are several ways to make the process a breeze, there is one unlikely ingredient in your kitchen that will set you up for a hassle-free egg-peeling experience — lemons.

All you need to do is throw in a lemon wedge or two in the water while hard-boiling eggs. After the eggs are cooked as desired, give them an ice bath or run cold water over them. The shells should come off effortlessly when you peel them, no blowing required. Don't toss these in the trash right away — eggshells can be used around the house as fertilizer for plants, seed containers, pest control, and much more.