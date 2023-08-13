Your Morning Bagel Should Be Inspiring Your Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs — you either love them or you hate them, but they're a staple at dinner parties and events. If you love them, you know there are so many unique ways to spice up the traditional recipe. Bacon jalapeno deviled eggs add an extra kick, and if you're not afraid of color in your food, you may have made Easter deviled eggs for your last family gathering.

Traditionally, the yolk portion of deviled eggs is made with mustard, mayonnaise, and vinegar, topped with paprika or dill. However, the latest take on the classic recipe is inspired by an iconic deli breakfast — the everything bagel piled high with cream cheese, veggies, and salmon. Cook It Erica, a mother-daughter TikTok account, shared a recipe that packs all of the flavors of an everything bagel, "schmear," and lox into a deviled egg. The final product looks incredible, and Erica claims it's "perfect for brunch."