The Paper Towel Hack That Keeps Pre-Made Salads Fresh

When it comes to convenience, bagged salads are a great option. Since the greens are already cut and washed, all you have to do is tear open the bag and eat. Even when properly stored, cut lettuce only lasts about a week. Once those leaves start to look pale, slimy, wilted, or crushed, they could create intestinal distress, which is anything but convenient.

To keep your cut-and-bagged salad fresh, you must reduce the moisture inside. This is because moisture contains the bacteria that promote decomposition. One of the best and easiest ways to get rid of the excess moisture that can cause your bagged salad to go bad prematurely is to place a paper towel in with your cut salad. Stuff a paper towel in the salad bag, squeeze out the air, and seal with a chip clip. The paper towel will absorb the moisture, helping to keep your salad fresh longer.