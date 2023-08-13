Apparently, There's A Way To Get An Extra Half Of Rotisserie Chicken At Costco

Though the iconic warehouse store is home to many food items with cult followings, perhaps among the most well-known is Costco's rotisserie chickens. For years, this quick and easy meal has stood steady at $4.99, further cementing shoppers' love for Costco.

Naturally, with the store's rotisserie chickens being so popular, people have developed countless hacks — whether that's getting the most out of your Costco chicken department or using Costco chicken in different ways. One such tip points out that you can get an extra half-chicken for only a dollar more.

In other words, you can get a chicken and a half for $5.99, but it's worth noting that these particular rotisserie chickens are a day old. As such, they are sold cold, rather than hot and fresh. Costco also runs a similar deal on ribs, with fresh ribs costing $7.50 per pound and day-old ribs costing $4.99 per pound. Of course, day-old meats are still perfectly good for reheating and using in other recipes, all the while saving you a few bucks.