Totino's New Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls Are A Takeout Fusion Masterpiece

Chinese food and pizza are go-to takeout options, and thanks to Totino's, consumers no longer need to choose between the two. The company behind Pizza Rolls is collaborating with gaming collective FaZe Clan to bring a new flavor to the table: Orange Chicken. That's right, Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls are heading to grocery stores this August.

According to a press release from Totino's sent to Mashed, the limited-time snack will combine chicken with a "sweet and spicy orange sauce." Both will be wrapped up in the typical Pizza Rolls crust, resulting in a crunchy and tangy treat that's a unique alternative to the classic pizza rolls most people are familiar with. Per the company, a bag of 50 Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls will cost $5.99 in stores. They won't be around for long, so interested customers will want to keep an eye out for them while food shopping.

This isn't the first time Totino's and FaZe Clan — which counts Snoop Dogg as a board member and has also collaborated with McDonald's and DoorDash — have teamed up on a Pizza Rolls flavor. In fact, it seems the duo's first collab inspired its current mash-up.