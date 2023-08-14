The Label Detail You Should Look For When Buying Rosé Wine

It's a dilemma every rosé lover knows too well: you want to branch out and find new favorites, but you're not sure how to find a good new wine. Many of the rosés you love and trust (Whispering Angel, we're looking at you) come at a pretty high price point for summer day drinking. Or maybe your local Aldi is out of your favorite cheap rosé.

If you're looking for a good way to experiment with rosés without getting burned, the simplest approach might surprise you — it definitely wasn't what we expected. Even better, it's a clue hidden in plain sight: the alcohol content. Wine expert Jeffrey Schiller recommends this approach and says that it works because — of Provence. Southern France is known for the historical excellence of its rosés, and a Provençal-style rosé will not have a percentage of alcohol above 13%. Other parts of the world are starting to catch on to the rosé game, and Schiller explains that you can tell if a wine is being made in that same, ideal Southern-French way by the level of alcohol present in the bottle. Under 13, you can expect some of the same bright, crisp qualities you know and love in your usual rosé, wherever the wine is from and whatever grape is used.