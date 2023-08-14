The Massive Atomic Cake Is A Sweet Staple Of Chicago's South Side

There is no verified history of the Atomic Cake, and everyone's stories about where it really came from and who invented it are rightfully questioned. The origins — the original baker who created it and just why it's actually called an Atomic Cake — are all basically mysteries. Is it called Atomic because of its sheer size? Is it because the ingredients such as chocolate, banana, and strawberry will most certainly provide a taste explosion in your mouth? Apparently, some bakeries prefer to call it a bomb cake. But one thing's for sure: The cake is most definitely a product of Chicago's South Side.

One somewhat definitive theory regarding the history of the Atomic Cake states that it was invented by a baker named George Kremm in the 1940s or 1950s during the Atomic Age. While the cake may be attributed to Kremm, the answer as to which bakery it can be credited to is a little trickier. Kremm allegedly invented the cake when he was a baker at Calumet Bakery, but he brought it with him when he opened his own bakery, Liberty Bakery. Therefore, both bakeries have laid claim to inventing the Atomic Cake.