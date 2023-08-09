Red Lobster Rescues An Incredibly Rare Orange Version Of Its Namesake - For The Second Time

For the second time in just two years — and in company history — Red Lobster unboxed a rare orange lobster from a shipment received in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Skarlett, an employee who has been with the seafood chain for nearly 30 years, discovered the lobster, which was appropriately named Scarlett. According to a press release from the chain, the bright and beautiful lobster was sent to Ripley's Aquarium in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where it will live out its days with the previously found orange lobster, Cheddar.

Cheddar, the lobster named after Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits, was discovered in a Florida shipment. Since its arrival at Ripley's Aquarium, it's garnered an overwhelming amount of attention from curious crustacean lovers. "[The lobster's arrival is] bringing attention to her species so we can tell the message of conservation things all about lobsters," the location's Director of Animal Husbandry, Stacia White, told WMBF News when it was put on display in January. Finding the lobster has led many to wonder why these creatures are so rare, and what causes their unique color in the first place.