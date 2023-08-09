Walmart's Fan-Favorite Pumpkin Cake Roll Is Officially Back

August is here, and that means pumpkin-flavored treats are arriving in stores and restaurants ahead of fall. Krispy Kreme recently rolled out its pumpkin lineup, and Dunkin' and Starbucks are nearing the release of their pumpkin spice lattes. Walmart's also getting in on the seasonal trend, bringing back a fan-favorite item — the Pumpkin Cake Roll.

Walmart's beloved pumpkin dessert hits shelves this week, and it's the perfect way to ring in autumn. It's also great for those looking to enjoy pumpkin products on a budget. Walmart's Pumpkin Cake Roll is sold under the Freshness Guaranteed private label, so customers get a full 18-ounce dessert roll for just $5.23. It's well worth the price, with its buttercream filling and powdered-sugar coating complementing the pumpkin cake nicely.

The Pumpkin Cake Roll has been a hit in previous years, receiving positive customer reviews dating back to 2013. There's a reason Walmart brings it back every fall, and its 2023 return is poised to get shoppers excited for the upcoming season.